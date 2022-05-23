Manchester City: Thousands turn out to celebrate Premier League win
- Published
Newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City have begun a parade around the city to celebrate clinching their fourth title in five years.
City pipped rivals Liverpool to the trophy by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa in a nail-biting finale to the season on Sunday.
After the game, manager Pep Guardiola said his team were "legends".
Thousands of fans have lined the streets to cheer the open-top bus parade, which will end on Deansgate.
The Club shared images of fans taking over the streets of the city ahead of the parade on social media with the simple message that "Manchester is blue".
Manchester is BLUE! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/J0DwdHbSHy— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2022
Speaking on Sunday, Guardiola said his players would "be remembered", adding: "When you win the Premier League in this country four times in five seasons, it is because these guys are so, so special."