Ex-Greater Manchester Police officer charged over burglary plot
A former police officer is among seven people charged over a plot to commit burglary and money laundering.
Stephanie Heaps, 30, who worked in Bolton for Greater Manchester Police, is accused of two counts of misconduct in a public office, conspiracy to commit burglary and money laundering.
She is due before Manchester magistrates on Wednesday along with four men and another woman from Bolton.
A prisoner in Wales has also been charged as part of the investigation.
The prisoner, who is 33 and currently being held at HMP Parc in Bridgend, is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, money laundering, three counts of illicit possession of a mobile device inside a jail and being concerned in the supply of drugs.
The woman, 46, is accused of money laundering, two of the men, aged 50 and 33, are charged with money laundering while the remaining two, aged 26 and 38, are charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.
The suspects are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Apart from the inmate, they were all granted bail in the meantime.