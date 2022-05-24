RHS Bridgewater's visitor centre wins architecture award
- Published
A Royal Horticultural Society visitor centre praised for its "sustainable and engaging" design has won a prestigious architecture award.
The Welcome Building at RHS Garden Bridgewater in Salford, which opened in May 2021, marks the entrance to the charity's 154-acre site.
It was crowned by the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) as the North West Building of the Year.
Riba said the centre had "far surpassed expectations" with visitor numbers.
RHS Bridgewater was billed as Europe's "biggest hands-on horticultural project" when it welcomed its first visitors last May.
The Welcome Building, designed by Hodder and Partners, houses a restaurant, gift shops, ticket sales and office space.
Riba said the site was "sustainable and engaging" and added the community had been consulted to "create a much-loved local asset".
The £35m site was the first RHS garden to have been built in an urban area.
Riba president Simon Allford said projects were chosen as "exemplars of the very best of innovative, intelligent and delightful design".
He added the recognition demonstrated that "high quality, sustainable architecture can positively impact the lives of the people who engage with it".
Other North West projects which also received awards included Lancaster Castle, the Old Library in Liverpool and the Special Exhibitions Gallery in Manchester's Science and Industry Museum.
Penrith's Pooley New Bridge and the Fratry building in Carlisle also won accolades.
All six winners are to be considered for the Riba national award which will be announced in June.