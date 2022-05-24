Alan Szelugowski: Two more teenagers charged with murder
- Published
Two more teenagers have been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a park.
Alan Szelugowski was found dead in Clowes Park, Salford, by a dog walker on the morning of 30 January.
A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged and have been remanded in custody, police said.
They are due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Another 17-year-old boy was charged with murder in March.
