Man who drove into Warrington cyclist while on cocaine jailed
- Published
A man who drove into a cyclist while under the influence of cocaine, leaving him with life-changing injuries, has been jailed.
Craig Nightingale hit a wall on Lovely Lane in Warrington, before driving off and hitting the 45-year-old on Winwick Road in May 2020, Cheshire Police said.
The 43-year-old admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug-driving.
He was jailed for three years 10 months at Liverpool Crown Court.
A police spokesman said Nightingale, of Kingsdown Road in Abram, Wigan, was driving a BMW just after 06:15 BST on 21 May 2020.
'Highly visible'
He said Nightingale hit a wall outside a convenience store on Lovely Lane but did not stop.
About 15 minutes later, he struck the cyclist from behind at about 40mph, throwing him "into the air".
He said the cyclist, who suffered internal bleeding, a broken leg, broken ankle and a fractured neck, had been "highly visible, wearing a high-vis vest and a blue backpack".
Nightingale subsequently failed a roadside drug test.
Alongside his prison sentence, Nightingale was also banned from driving for seven years 11 months.
Speaking after sentencing, PC Gary Nicholls said Nightingale "took the decision to drive, despite the fact that he was under the influence of cocaine".
"As a result of that decision, a totally innocent man sustained life-changing injuries and Nightingale is now behind bars," he added.