Stockport sex attack: E-fit released of suspect
- Published
Police have issued an e-fit of a man suspected of carrying out an "horrific" serious sexual offence against a boy.
The teenager was attacked in woodland near Stockport town centre between 17:00 and 19:00 BST on 8 May, Greater Manchester Police said.
The suspect is described as being white, aged in his 40s or 50s, and about 6ft 4in (1.93m) tall.
The force has increased patrols in the area and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
'Traumatised'
Police said the offender had a long nose and thinning, brown hair as well as stubble with a few grey flecks.
He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a polo shirt with a red logo in the top corner, dark blue jeans and brown or muddy shoes.
"This is an horrific assault that has left the young victim traumatised," Det Ch Insp Simon Moyles said.
"I can reassure the community that, although we haven't received further reports of this nature in the time preceding or following this incident, we have increased patrols across the district."