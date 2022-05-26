Oldham's first openly gay council leader 'honoured' by role
Amanda Chadderton says she is "proud" to have become Oldham's first openly gay council leader.
Ms Chadderton, who represents the Royton South ward, said she "won't be forced to hide who I am... diversity matters, representation matters".
Outlining her plans for the Greater Manchester town, she said: "It's the absolute honour of my life to stand here as leader of Oldham Council."
The Labour politician was formally appointed at a meeting on Wednesday.
She said she wanted to run a "resident-focused council", ensure regeneration and housing plans continue "at pace", and drive up educational standards and services for children, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Whilst this is the greatest honour of my life I am under no illusions that it is also the greatest professional challenge I have faced.
"I want to improve the place and improve people's lives."
'Celebrated'
Ms Chadderton was elected as the new Labour group leader after Arooj Shah lost her seat earlier this month.
"I'm also proud to stand here today as the first openly gay leader of Oldham Council," she said.
"Whilst I can already see how some people are beginning to use this fact as a means to sow hatred I won't be forced to hide who I am.
"Diversity matters, representation matters and these are things to be celebrated and not to be used as some form of weapon against people."
Ms Chadderton is the third female leader of Oldham Council and the third Labour leader in as many years.
Sean Fielding was defeated at the ballot box in 2021.