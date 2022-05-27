Trooping the Corgis: Dog sculptures celebrate Platinum Jubilee
- Published
Fifty life-sized corgi sculptures are going on display around a market town to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Called Trooping the Corgis, the project will feature mannequins hand-decorated by artists and children.
They will be displayed in the windows and foyers of shops and businesses in Altrincham from 1-29 June.
The Queen is synonymous with the short-legged pooches and has owned more than 30 of the pets during her reign.
Most of them have been descendants of her first corgi, Susan, who was given to her on her 18th birthday in 1944.
Organiser Jo Cushing, chief executive of Inch Arts, said: "We talked about maybe having the Queen's head, but we wanted something a bit more fun because obviously you can't do anything like this with the Queen's head, so we thought corgis.
"The idea is after Covid, when everyone was in their homes, it's about getting people together for health and wellbeing and getting together."
Mandy White, a manager at Altrincham Business Improvement District, added: "I think Altrincham's a very creative town with a lot of independent businesses and that shows why we can do a project like this."
Liv Alice, from County Galleries in the town, said she "absolutely loved" painting her corgi Wilbs.
"He's painted with acrylic paint and i took about six weeks, so he's taken time but it's been really worth it," she said.