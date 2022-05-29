Murder arrest in Ipswich over Oldham stab death

The attack happened in Union Street in the early hours of Saturday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man who was stabbed in a town centre.

Greater Manchester Police said a man in his 40s died in hospital after being found with stab wounds on Oldham's Union Street at about 04:00 BST on Saturday.

The force said a 31-year-old man from Rochdale was arrested in Ipswich.

A spokesman said a second man, who was arrested shortly after the stabbing, had been released.

