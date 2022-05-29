Two men hurt as plane crashes in Wigan field
Two men have been seriously injured after their aeroplane crashed in a field, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the men, who were in their 50s and 70s, were taken to hospital after the light aircraft crashed near Rindle Road in Wigan at about 13:10 BST.
The force said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesman said the crash, which saw the plane come to rest upside down, had caused "no wider disruption".
He added that officers had put a cordon in place "to preserve the scene, ahead of an investigation by colleagues at the Civil Aviation Authority".
