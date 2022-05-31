Platinum Jubilee: Holmes Chapel welcomes knitted Queen
- Published
A life-size woollen Queen, complete with crown, sash, handbag and pet corgi, has been installed in a Cheshire village ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.
The knitted monarch was put up in Holmes Chapel at the weekend.
It was created by Holmes Chapel Community Yarn Bombers, who began working on decorations in July 2021.
Group leader Anita Armitt said the model was "in my dining room in various stages of dress" for almost a year before going on show.
The 66-year-old, who set up the group with a friend, said about 40 women and girls, aged between 10 and 80, had come together to knit the village's Jubilee decorations.
"It has been wonderful," she said.
"It's a group of people that actually didn't know each other before and some still haven't met, but we speak to each other on Facebook.
"We welcome anybody who wants to have a go and everything that has been made has been utilised."
The mannequin used to create the Queen was donated by a shop fitter and stored in Mrs Armitt's house for almost a year before it was unveiled.
"She has been in my dining room in various stages of dress," she said.
"The first night she was out I felt like I had to go down and say goodnight to her, because I'd got into the routine of doing it."
She said squares of red, white and blue wool were used to create the Queen's dress, cape and red carpet and a cage was put around the mannequin to support the weight of the dress, which she hoped would be sturdy enough to withstand the weather.
She added that she was now collecting photos people had taken with the Queen to go into an album.
The decorations will be in place as the village celebrates the Jubilee with a beacon lighting on Thursday and a big picnic on Sunday.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk