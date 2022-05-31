Atherton man who paid Warrington driver to allow taxi sex attack jailed
A man who paid off a taxi driver so he could sexually assault an unconscious woman in his cab has been jailed.
Omed Mahmood attacked the 18-year-old after pulling her into a taxi outside a club in Warrington in October 2021, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A spokesman said driver Jojo Joseph Thirunilam, 49, then encouraged the 40-year-old, instead of helping the woman.
Mahmood was jailed for nine years and Thirunilam for 18 months at Bolton Crown Court.
The GMP spokesman said Mahmood, of Brooklands Avenue, Atherton, had been at the club in Warrington on 31 October 2021 and approached the victim outside the venue.
CCTV footage showed him pulling the woman into a taxi at about 05:00 GMT as she tried to walk away.
The spokesman said the taxi set off for Liverpool, but after the woman fell asleep, Mahmood told Thirunilam to turn the car around and head for his home address.
He said Thirunilam, of Cronulla Drive, Warrington, proceeded to watch Mahmood attacking the woman and "made licking gestures with his tongue".
The taxi arrived at Mahmood's flat at about 06:00 and he "forcefully pulled" the woman inside, where he sexually assaulted her for two hours as she drifted in and out of consciousness, the force spokesman said
The woman later escaped from the flat and ran to a nearby shop.
Mahmood pleaded guilty to attempted rape and four counts of sexual assault in relation to the attack in the taxi and was found guilty of further counts of attempted rape, sexual assault by penetration and two sexual assaults in connection with the attack in his flat.
Thirunilam admitted to two counts of aiding Mahmood to commit the sexual offences.
Both men were jailed and placed on the sex offenders register, while Thirunilam also had his taxi licence suspended.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Sgt Andrew Devine said the woman had been through a "horrific time".
He said Mahmood was a "sexual predator" and his "monstrous actions" were "absolutely unspeakable".
He added that Thirunilam could have prevented the attacks from happening, "but instead he chose to watch and encourage Mahmood, despite not even knowing him".