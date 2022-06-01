Cloud Gardener's journey from novice to RHS medal winner 'a blur'
A man whose greenfingers saw him go from novice gardener to RHS medal winner in two years has said his journey has been "a total blur".
Jason Williams, who is known as the Cloud Gardener, picked up a silver gilt medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
His show garden replicated his 18th-floor balcony, which he turned into an oasis in lockdown to aid his mental health after being furloughed.
He said winning a medal was "amazing, but for me, it's about the message".
Mr Williams, who lives in an apartment block on Manchester's Deansgate, said he was furloughed from his management job in hospitality in 2020 and suddenly found himself switching from working 60-hour weeks to being stuck inside almost all the time.
"The lockdown hit me hard, as I went from working long shifts and weekends to being stuck in my apartment only able to go to the supermarket and garden centres," he said.
"And that's how it all started. I picked up a marigold one day in a garden centre and it went from there."
He began to share his progress on social media and set up a YouTube channel.
He said it soon became a "really inclusive online community with people from all different backgrounds with all types of garden".
"It was the channel subscribers that suggested I enter the Chelsea Flower Show," he added.
"They gave me the confidence and encouragement to apply, saying: 'You can do this'."
'Sharing the passion'
His entry at the show, titled The Cirrus Garden, was inspired by the oasis he has created on his balcony and mixed wildflowers, perennials and herbs around a seating area, a vegetable garden and a fish pond.
RHS judges described it as a "spectacle of a show garden" which "focused on increasing the biodiversity within urban areas and providing a tranquil setting for mental health".
Mr Williams said to "enter and then be shortlisted and then be awarded a silver gilt, just a few points off gold [has] been overwhelming".
The garden was not only awarded a medal, but was also praised by the Queen as she toured the event, which he said was "crazy".
"She was touring the balcony gardens and when she stopped at mine, I couldn't believe it," he said.
"I was called forward to speak to her and elaborate on my garden.
"She asked about replicating [it] on my own balcony and I showed her pictures of how I had already done it.
"It was incredible."
Mr Williams, whose ever-burgeoning passion for gardening has seen him become an ambassador for mental health charity Thrive, said he wanted to continue to pass on what he had learned and help people.
"My garden is about accessibility, using plants you can buy in garden centres," he said.
"I want to show people you can still have an amazing garden in a small space.
"The vast majority of people I speak to on social media are new and have balconies and don't think have space to create a garden, but I am able to show them it can be done.
"Winning a medal is amazing, but for me it's about the message and sharing the passion."