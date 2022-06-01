Oldham stabbing: Man charged with murder as victim named

Paulo Da Silva died on arrival at hospital after suffering serious injuries

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in a town centre.

Paulo Da Silva, 48, died on arrival at hospital after being found with stab wounds on Union Street in Oldham at about 04:00 BST on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said Rudi Cardoso, 31, of Rochdale, was arrested in Ipswich, Suffolk, on Sunday.

He has since been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

