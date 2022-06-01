Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Mental health champion recognised
A woman who ran 5km (three miles) after learning to walk again has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to mental health.
Victoria Snell, of Salford, Greater Manchester has struggled with mental health issues after enduring years of pain before having her leg amputated.
But the 30-year-old was determined to break down barriers and help others.
She has been described as an "inspiration" by her colleagues at TransPennine Express (TPE).
At the age of 20, Ms Snell broke her leg but, despite numerous surgeries, it did not heal and six years later she asked doctors to amputate it.
'Normalising'
This had a significant impact on her own mental health but she made the decision to speak openly about the experience after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety.
"Receiving a BEM from the Queen during the year of her Platinum Jubilee is just so special," said the customer relations manager.
"I'm passionate about normalising mental health and encouraging others to do the same.
"My own mental health challenges are as much a part of me as the fact that I use a prosthetic leg and I want to continue to do all I can to raise awareness in this area."
Ms Snell has taken part in numerous panels, talks, presentations and interviews to share her own advice and experience with others.
In recent years, she was also a leading force in setting up the "Take 10" initiative at the train company, which encouraged staff to take 10 minutes to have a chat and a cup of tea with another person.
Another Greater Manchester recipient is David Molyneux who has become an MBE for services to local government and the community in Wigan.
The 68-year-old has served as a councillor since 1982, becoming deputy leader in 2008 and leader in 2018.
"I am extremely proud, privileged and honoured to be included in the list, especially in the year of the Platinum Jubilee," he said.
"I feel that I am not just accepting it on behalf of myself because all of my public service through the years has been supported by my wonderful family, friends and colleagues.
"I am proud to represent my home town and borough in accepting this honour."