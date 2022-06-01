Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with another rape
- Published
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with another count of rape.
The 27-year-old is now accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape after a new complainant came forward.
Mr Mendy pleaded not guilty last month to all but the latest charge, which has not yet been put to him.
The details of the latest charge can be published after a reporting restriction was lifted at Chester Crown Court.
All of the offences are alleged to have taken place at Mr Mendy's home between October 2018 and August 2021.
Mr Mendy, from Prestbury in Cheshire, will go on trial on 25 July along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who has also entered not guilty pleas.
Mr Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight young women, between July 2012 and August 2021.
Both men remain on bail ahead of the trial next month.
Mr Mendy, who has made 50 Premier League appearances for Manchester City since joining from Monaco in 2017 and has 10 international caps for France, was suspended by the club after being charged.
