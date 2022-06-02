Major rail signal upgrade in Manchester over Jubilee break
Around 450 engineers are to work around the clock on a major rail upgrade across the Platinum Jubilee break, operator Network Rail has said.
A 132-year-old signal box in Manchester will be replaced to improve Stalybridge services.
It is part of wider improvements to the Transpennine line between Manchester, York and Leeds.
Network Rail described the works as "colossal", with the railway reopening to passengers on 6 June.
A total of 29 signals will be installed, 2.5 miles (4000m) of track replaced and lines will be electrified.
'Big milestone'
The control of the signalling equipment will move to Manchester's operating centre.
Northern's Regional Director Chris Jackson said the works were a "big milestone for the improvement of the railway in the north".
Network Rail said there were a number of service alterations across the four-day break.
TransPennine Express and Northern advised people travelling between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge from Thursday to Sunday to plan ahead and check their journeys.
Ongoing strike action by the RMT union will also affect services on 4 and 5 June.