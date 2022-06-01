Two GMP officers charged over indecent image of child
- Published
Two serving police constables have been charged with making or distributing an indecent image of a child.
Two Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers, aged 26 and 39, are accused of exchanging an indecent image of a child in March 2019, the force said.
GMP said it had suspended both of the men pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and a misconduct hearing.
The officers are due to appear before Tameside Magistrates' Court on 14 July.
