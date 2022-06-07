Manchester PCs who chased gunman nominated for bravery award
Three officers who chased a gunman "at significant risk to their own wellbeing" have been nominated for a bravery award.
PCs Jack Ginger, Jessica Hamblett and Richard Hayes, from Greater Manchester Police, were on patrol when they heard what they believed to be gunfire in Harpurhey in March 2021.
They then chased the suspect, who had concealed a handgun in a bin liner.
The officers have been shortlisted in the National Police Bravery Awards.
Lee Broadbent, the force's police federation chairman, said the officers had been "exceptionally brave".
'Acted fast'
"The officers acted fast to detain this man and prevent any harm to members of the public, at significant risk to their own wellbeing," he added.
The officers were in plain clothes when they heard a loud bang and then saw a man running with a bin liner on Whiteaway Street as he tried to get into a car.
He was chased by the three officers and finally detained by PC Ginger.
A converted blank-firing Retay handgun was then found.
The man was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and later jailed for five years.
The awards ceremony will be held in London in July.