Manchester's only camp for travellers closes
Manchester's only permanent site for travellers has shut, seven years after it was first earmarked for closure.
The Dantzic Street site near the city centre was in a poor condition and is at risk of flooding, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The site falls within the new Red Bank neighbourhood where 5,500 homes and a new park are planned as part of the £4bn Victoria North project.
The council promised in 2015 to find an alternative site but has yet to do so.
Manchester City Councillor Gavin White, who is the executive member for housing and development, said 100 sites across the city had been considered.
"Travellers have been through a really tough time," he acknowledged.
"While all of them have now got somewhere else to live in bricks and mortar accommodation, not all of them want to stay in that longer term.
"So we're working with them to meet that need and find a suitable alternative site in other parts of the city."
'Unfit for purpose'
The Dantzic Street site, which dates back to the early 1980s, has been vacant since residents left last summer.
The council has now commissioned a consultant to update its Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Needs Assessment later this summer.
Irish Community Care has been providing support and advocacy on behalf of some of the former resident families during the relocation and rehousing.
The charity has also been consulted as part of the council's equality impact assessment alongside national organisations and regional representatives.
A council spokesman said: "The Dantzic Street Traveller site does not meet modern standards. Its condition is poor and is no longer fit for purpose.
"The council has been working with the community for some time to understand their needs and to provide them with culturally appropriate alternative accommodation.
"Many residents have since left the Manchester area and those who remain have now nearly all been found permanent homes."
The Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment update is expected to be completed this summer and a refreshed Local Plan is to be approved later this year.