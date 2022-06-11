M56 crash: Driver dies after car bursts into fire
- Published
The driver of a car that burst into flames after crashing on a motorway has died.
The victim was travelling in a silver Audi when it hit the central reservation of the M56 near Bowdon, Cheshire at about 06:45 BST on Friday.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze but were unable to save the driver who died at the scene.
Cheshire Police has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.
