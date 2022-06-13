Man wanted in Manchester city centre murder inquiry
- Published
Police have released CCTV images of a man they are searching for as part of a murder investigation in Manchester.
David Aubert, 59, was found dead after going missing following an assault in the city centre on 2 June.
His body was found at a home in Upper Brook Street, Longsight, on Wednesday.
Det Ch Insp David Meeney said detectives were working to piece together the events of what happened to "give David's family and friends the answers they deserve".
Anybody with information has been urged to contact Greater Manchester Police.
Mr Aubert's family described him as "an easy-going, likeable chap" who was well known in the local area.
