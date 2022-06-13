Jakub Szymanski: Murder charge over 15-year-old boy's death
A man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was found stabbed at a house in Manchester.
Jakub Szymanski was found badly injured by paramedics at his home on Bednal Avenue in Miles Platting on Thursday.
He died later in hospital, prompting a murder inquiry. The boy's mother was also injured.
Suleman Altaf, 44, has been charged with murder and attempted murder and is due to appear later at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court.
Paying tribute, the teenager's family described him as a "funny and a cheeky boy" who loved supporting Manchester City.
They said: "He was always a popular child making friends wherever he went due to his friendly and chatty nature.
"He was like every other teenage boy and was helpful to so many people, even those he just met. To our family, he's our hero."
Jakub's mother, aged in her 40s, remains in a stable condition in hospital.