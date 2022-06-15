Salford stabbing: Man knifed in Eccles churchyard

Police Crime Scene Investigation van outside a churchAshley Stocks
The victim was stabbed in the leg outside a church in Eccles

A man has been stabbed in a churchyard where another man was slashed in the face a week earlier.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the leg in the grounds of St Mary's Church, Church Street, Eccles, on Tuesday at 19:30 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

No-one has been arrested over the attack.

Another man was knifed in the face in the same churchyard on 6 June.

