Salford stabbing: Man knifed in Eccles churchyard
- Published
A man has been stabbed in a churchyard where another man was slashed in the face a week earlier.
A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the leg in the grounds of St Mary's Church, Church Street, Eccles, on Tuesday at 19:30 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
No-one has been arrested over the attack.
Another man was knifed in the face in the same churchyard on 6 June.
