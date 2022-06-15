Kennie Carter death: Nine teens re-arrested in stab murder inquiry
Nine teenagers have been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.
Kennie Carter died after being stabbed in the chest in Stretford, Greater Manchester on 22 January.
The group of teenagers - aged between 13 and 17 - have previously been arrested then released on conditional bail.
Greater Manchester Police said one of the teenagers remained in custody while the other eight had been bailed again.
Kennie was fatally stabbed on Thirlmere Avenue at about 19:00 GMT as he walked towards his home in Hulme.
The force said it had spoken to more than 50 people as part of the murder investigation, collated over 100 hours of CCTV and executed a dozen warrants.
Det Ch Insp Alicia Smith said: "Kennie's death sent shockwaves through the community and has left a family still trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.
"Kennie was just 16 and had his whole life ahead of him and ever since that evening, our investigation has continued."
Kennie's parents previously described their "beautiful boy" as "our baby, our cheeky chappie".
They said his death had "left a massive hole" in their lives.