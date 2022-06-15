Shop caught selling fake cigarettes down chute still open
A shop that sold bogus cigarettes from an upstairs flat by passing packets down a chute has remained open six months after losing its licence due to a backlog of court cases.
More than 17,000 cigarettes and 2.75kg of tobacco were found above the Euro Market store in Cheetham Hill, Manchester last December.
Owner Barham Mohammad blamed a former employee and is appealing.
The business is able to operate until the appeal is heard in court.
Licensing panel chairman Carmine Grimshaw said the coronavirus pandemic was causing a "backlog of cases in the courts", including Manchester Magistrates' Court.
Trading Standards officers said staff would sit in the flat and listen to orders, before passing items down to the shop.
'Behind my back'
Two visits to the shop also found other counterfeit goods.
In August 2021, 80 counterfeit cigarettes and 103 fake football club face masks were found in the possession of a shop supervisor.
In May this year a search of the premises found no illicit tobacco products but the owner failed to hand over CCTV footage requested by the council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Mohammad, who applied for a new premises licence on Monday, said a former employee was responsible.
He told a town hall hearing: "I'm not jeopardising the licence I applied for. I'm not selling illegal cigarettes. I'm not doing anything illegal in the business. I've got a family to look after.
"The [CCTV footage] has been removed by a member of staff. They sold the cigarettes themselves when I was not there, behind my back. It's not me."
Announcing the decision to refuse the latest application, Mr Grimshaw said the council was appealing to the courts to deal with such cases "as fast or as soon as possibly they can".
He said: "This type of operation isn't being run properly. There's a safeguarding issue.
"We appeal to the courts to deal with these cases in a timely fashion."
The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.