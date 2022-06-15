Warrington road safety plans paused amid protests
- Published
Plans to close some Warrington roads to cars to improve safety and the environment have been paused after residents protested.
A trial of "low traffic neighbourhoods" was due to be implemented in Orford and Westy from Monday.
Council leader Russ Bowden said the Westy scheme would continue but Orford was being reviewed after "feedback".
Campaigners said shutting roads would increase journey times and "make traffic hell".
More than 5,000 people have signed a petition against the plans and a protest was held outside Warrington Town Hall on Monday.
Mr Bowden wrote on the council's website how the plans would make streets "safer, cleaner and greener".
He said it would improve conditions for residents, pedestrians and cyclists.
Mr Bowden said after "carefully considering feedback" it will proceed as planned with the Westy scheme but "it is only right to pause plans for Orford".
The council will now plan further consultation with the community.
Councillor Paul Warburton, who opposed the scheme, said: "It's great news they are listening to us about Orford but it's disappointing they haven't cancelled Westy.
"A big part of Warrington will be affected if they shut off roads. It means they will have to take longer routes and it will add to the congestion."