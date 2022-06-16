Greater Manchester capped bus fares could start in September, mayor says
- Published
Capped fares which will see adults pay £5 for a day's bus travel in Greater Manchester could be introduced from September, the region's mayor has said.
Andy Burnham said he wanted to bring the launch of new fares forward from 2023 to help with cost-of-living rises.
Capped fares are a key part of the mayor's plan to bring the area's buses back under local control.
The charges will be introduced on 1 September if the plans are agreed by government and bus firms.
The proposals, which will also see single fares capped at £2 for adults and £1 for children, had been due to be introduced in autumn 2023.
However, Mr Burnham said the new fares would hopefully be launched as children start the new school year "to respond to the cost-of-living crisis".
"This is a massive change and it's designed to help people with the genuine pressures they're facing," he said.
"We're doing it from September ahead of those energy bills as they land later in the year."
Under Mr Burnham's plans, buses will be overseen by Transport for Greater Manchester, on behalf of Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA).
They will be managed under a franchising system, in which GMCA will co-ordinate the network and grant contracts to bus firms to run the services.
The franchise model is estimated to cost about £135m and was backed by nine of the region's 10 councils.
The plans have been opposed by bus operators Stagecoach and Rotala, who argued the proposals followed a "flawed consultation" by GMCA.
In March, a judge dismissed those arguments and ruled that the process was lawful, though Rotala has appealed that decision.