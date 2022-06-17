Manchester theatre group returns to stage after costumes fire
A theatre company which staged its first performance after losing its entire wardrobe and props in a fire has said it is "brilliant to be back".
Manchester-based Time and Again Theatre was devastated after the items were destroyed in a storage unit blaze in Stockport in February.
Crowdfunding helped buy new costumes and the company was able to put on A Midsummer Night's Dream as planned.
Catherine Cowdrey from the group said "it made all the hard work worth it".
Police are treating the blaze, at Armadillo Self Storage unit in Earl Road, Cheadle Hulme, at Stanley Green Business Park, as arson.
Time and Again Theatre founder Laura Crow had dropped all the handmade and vintage costumes and props off there the day before the fire.
Ms Cowdrey, one of the producers at the historical theatre company which was set up in 2017, said it already had the dates booked for the Shakespeare in the Park tour before the major setback.
"We were all so determined that whatever happens it would not stop us," she said.
She said people had donated more than £4,000 to a crowdfunding page and they spent months scouring vintage shops as well as receiving donations.
Ms Cowdrey said the opening night of the 1980s version of A Midsummer Night's Dream show on Thursday at the Carrs in Wilmslow "went brilliantly" and they received "fantastic feedback".
She added: "It took so much work but it was all worth it.
"It was lovely how everyone came together and showed their support.
"If we can bounce back from this - we can bounce back from anything."
The theatre group is now looking forward to the rest of the tour and appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.