Manchester stabbing: Man wounded after city centre chase
A man has been stabbed after he was chased by a group in Manchester city centre, police have said.
The victim, in his 20s, was wounded in his legs in Market Street just before 03:00 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken for treatment to hospital, where his condition is not believed to be life threatening.
Police have made no arrests yet and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
