Old Trafford stabbing: Teenager held after boy, 13, wounded
A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed in a park in Greater Manchester.
The teenager was found with stab injuries in Seymour Park in Old Trafford at about 17:10 BST on Saturday, police said.
He was treated by an ambulance crew and taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault as police inquiries continue.
Insp Matthew Harvey, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Officers have moved swiftly to make an arrest and the suspect is being questioned in custody.
"Our enquiries are continuing and we will have extra officers in the area."
