Manchester Arena bomb memorial vandal sentenced
A man who vandalised a memorial to the victims of the 2017 Manchester bombing in a "bizarre act" has been sentenced to a two-year community order.
Anwar Hosseni caused more than £10,000 in damage to the feature, which bears the names of the 22 people who died in the suicide attack.
The 24-year-old admitted scratching the memorial on 9 February at Manchester Crown Court.
He was also banned from visiting the site in future.
CCTV footage showed Hosseni, of Twillbrook Drive in Salford, praying and dancing at the city centre site.
He then scratched white lines across various parts of the memorial, entitled Glade of Light, with a crystal Buddhist head figure.
On arrest, he told police his intention had been to give "love, unity, honour and gratitude for the souls of those who passed away".
The court heard Hosseni, has an "established psychiatric history" including periods of detention under the Mental Health Act, with one post-dating the offence.
Several statements from families of the victims of the bombing were read out in court.
One said: "To know that someone has caused such damage in such a callous, nasty and pointless way breaks ours hearts again."
Another said: "We have comfort in visiting the memorial and to learn it has been desecrated is beyond belief. How can someone stoop so low?"
Judge Nicholas Dean QC, told Hosseni: "The memorial is precious to the people of Manchester but especially precious to the relatives of the 22 who died.
"Your actions were bizarre. What you did was caused significant and widespread damage and that was interpreted by the relatives and friends of the victims as being a sacrilegious act.
"No doubt they would have thought there was some sort of political motive.
"I am satisfied that is not the case. You were motivated by some bizarre thought process. You thought you were somehow honouring the dead.
"If this had been a malicious, political act you would you be facing a lengthy sentence of imprisonment."
He added: "I accept what the doctors say, and what you say, in that you did not intend any ill will to the deceased or their families and friends. Quite the contrary, although the way you chose to express it would be difficult for anyone to understand."
Gwen Henshaw, defending, said Hosseni accepted he had no right to damage the memorial.
"He now very much understands what he did was wrong and hurtful to many, including the victims' families," he said.
"He is mortified to know he has caused them hurt and anguish because he prides himself on helping people. He is sorry for the pain that he has caused."
The memorial is located close to the city's cathedral and not far from the arena.
It was officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last month ahead of the fifth anniversary of the attack.