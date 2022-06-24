Man sought over Manchester Arena bomb memorial flower thefts
- Published
A man is being sought by police after flowers were stolen from the memorial to the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena attack on three occasions.
Greater Manchester Police said bouquets were taken from the Glade of Light, which stands close to where the 2017 bombing happened, in May and June.
The force has released a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to.
The memorial, which bears the names of all 22 victims, was opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in May.
Appealing for information, a force spokesman said the site was "really precious to the family and friends of the victims, as well as people across Greater Manchester who were impacted by the attack".
"I ask anyone who can help identify the male in the CCTV image to contact us or Crimestoppers immediately," he said.
On Wednesday, a man who vandalised the memorial in February was sentenced to a two-year community order, after a judge accepted he acted without "ill will" and was trying to offer his own tribute to the victims, albeit in a "bizarre" manner.