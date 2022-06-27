Boy, 11, seriously injured in Manchester hit-and-run
- Published
An 11-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was struck by a car that failed to stop.
It happened on Hyde Road in the Debdale Park area of Manchester at about 13:20 BST on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
A force spokeswoman said a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene and he was taken to hospital.
Anyone with dashcam footage, or any witnesses, are urged to contact police.
