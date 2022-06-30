Ban external taxis from Greater Manchester, mayor says
Taxis not licensed in Greater Manchester should be banned from the region to help meet clean air targets, mayor Andy Burnham has said.
The city region is seeking a commitment from the government to introduce new regulations enforcing the ban.
Currently, taxis from other areas can be booked even if they do not meet local council standards.
Friday is the deadline for Greater Manchester to submit a revised Clean Air Zone scheme to the government.
The region's 10 local authorities had been looking to introduce joint minimum licensing standards for all taxis and private hire vehicles.
But the talks were suspended after the Clean Air Zone, which was due to be enforced from 30 May, was delayed amid concerns about how it would be rolled out.
The government then said it would allow more consultation to take place and asked for a revised plan to be laid out by July.
The new plan is for a non-charging zone and will instead feature incentives such as help for drivers to switch to vehicles with lower emissions.
However, the government wants charges to remain in the revised scheme, but only in the city centre.
Mr Burnham said the proposal to ban out-of-area private hire taxi bookings has the backing of the region's taxi drivers.
The ban would also feature in the revised clean air proposal.
He told BBC Radio Manchester: "What we're saying to the government is help us by giving us the power to stop people undercutting our standards and driving around in older vehicles.
"And that could help towards the compliance for the Clean Air Zone.
"Newer taxis are much more likely to be compliant and what we want is the ability to both require newer vehicles on our roads but also provide funding to taxi drivers to upgrade their vehicles."
A draft proposal published ahead of a meeting of the region's Air Quality Administration Committee said "the ability to provide local licensing standards would help to improve the emission standards of taxis operating in Greater Manchester while providing incentives to upgrade non-compliant vehicles".
It said it would "provide more certainty" in the region's ability to meet restrictions on emissions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Greater Manchester's revised Clean Air Zone scheme will aim to achieve its targets on air quality no later than 2026.