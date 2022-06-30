Dianne Oxberry: Rose garden opens in memory of presenter
A rose garden has been officially opened in memory of BBC broadcaster Dianne Oxberry outside the BBC studios in Salford.
The popular TV presenter died, aged 51, from ovarian cancer in 2019.
The garden was opened by BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent and Oxberry's widower Ian Hindle, who said it was "an incredibly moving day".
"These days are very hard because it brings all the good and but also bad memories of when she was in hospital."
He said he hoped the garden would raise awareness of ovarian cancer, which he described as a "silent killer".
Oxberry rose to national fame on BBC Radio in 1980s, working alongside Simon Mayo and Steve Wright.
She then went on to host Saturday morning children's show The 8.15 from Manchester, before presenting the weather at BBC North West Tonight for nearly 25 years.
She also hosted the regional current affairs show Inside Out and BBC Sport coverage.
Mr Hindle, who works as a freelance cameraman, said the "outpouring of grief" after her death showed that viewers "felt like she was part of their family as she was appearing on their TV everyday".
He said he was "honoured" to be invited to name a rose in her honour, which he has called Florida Sunset in memory of holidays they would take on the US coastline.
Regional presenters Roger Johnson, Annabel Tiffin and Eamonn O'Neal, were joined by BBC pundit and former footballer Dion Dublin at the ceremony, near the Blue Peter garden.
Ovarian cancer
- It mostly affects women over 50 and is often diagnosed late, but early detection can mean it is more treatable
- Main symptoms include excessive bloating, pain in the stomach and pelvis, lack of appetite and a frequent need to urinate
- Women who have had breast or bowel cancer are more likely to get ovarian cancer
- Doctors recommend quitting smoking, maintaining a health weight and having tests if there is a family background of ovarian cancer
Source: NHS