Suitcase unearths 'treasure trove' of Manchester history
An old suitcase packed with a "treasure trove" of letters and photos documenting a century's worth of history has inspired an exhibition.
Historian Dr Michala Hulme said she "never expected to find such a rich depth of Manchester's social history" when she bought the case at auction.
The items belonged to school teacher Ellen Retallack, who died in 1958.
Dr Hulme said the suitcase had unearthed "amazing stories of women in the city" from the late Victorian era.
Ms Retallack was born in 1855 in a house in Nelson Street, which later gained fame for the birthplace of the suffragette movement.
The suitcase was then spotted for sale at auction by Dr Hulme, a public history lecturer at the University of Birmingham.
The historian described the documents as "fascinating stories" and added it was a "true treasure trove of Manchester's history".
The free exhibition at Manchester's Central Library will recount Ms Retallack's life in the 19th and 20th Centuries.
"I really wanted to put these documents on display because they are worth it," Dr Hulme told BBC North West Tonight.
Dr Hulme was delighted to unearth letters written from Charles Prestwich Scott, the well-respected editor of the then Manchester Guardian.
"He knew Ms Retallack well because he was heavily involved with the school itself and she taught his children," the historian said.
The Manchester Guardian then went onto become the Guardian national newspaper.
"We also have quite a lot of letters from his children and grandchildren," Dr Hulme continued.
Along with the contents of the suitcase, the exhibition will show photographs sent in from the public which have never been displayed before.
Growing Up in Manchester runs from 4 July until September.