Man charged with murder over Wigan street stabbing

Thomas WilliamsonPolice handout
Tom Williamson suffered multiple stab wounds and died from his injuries

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man found with multiple stab wounds in a street.

Tom Williamson, 30, died from his injuries in Charles Street, Tyldesley, Wigan in the early hours of 25 September.

Greater Manchester Police said an 18-year-old man was charged with murdering Mr Williamson.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Williamson's family previously described him as a "loving, kind and funny" man.

In a statement, his father and sister added they were "devastated" and "feel robbed".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics