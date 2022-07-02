Man charged with murder over Wigan street stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man found with multiple stab wounds in a street.
Tom Williamson, 30, died from his injuries in Charles Street, Tyldesley, Wigan in the early hours of 25 September.
Greater Manchester Police said an 18-year-old man was charged with murdering Mr Williamson.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Williamson's family previously described him as a "loving, kind and funny" man.
In a statement, his father and sister added they were "devastated" and "feel robbed".
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.