Boy, 14, arrested as woman raped at Manchester nightclub
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman was raped at a nightclub.
Police said they believed the woman and her friends had been offered drugs before the attack at Manchester's Bloom club on Wednesday.
The boy, arrested on suspicion of rape, has been bailed as inquiries continue.
Supt Christopher Downey told a Manchester City Council licensing meeting bar staff allowed the attacker to leave after the victim said she did not want police to be contacted.
He said the woman's friend eventually contacted police and an arrest was then made.
The nightclub, in Bloom Street, has since temporarily closed while the investigation continues.
The club said it was "working with police and giving every assistance possible".
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.