Mossley murder probe after man found dead at home
- Published
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in his home in what is believed to be a "targeted attack".
The body of a man was discovered by officers at about 10:30 BST on Sunday at an address in Riverside, Mossley, Greater Manchester.
He is believed to be aged in his 30s, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The force said there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death and appealed for information.
"Following the initial stages of our investigation we now know that there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of this man and believe this may have been a targeted attack," said Det Supt Jamie Daniels.
"While this inquiry is very much in its infancy and we are keeping an open mind, we would appeal to anyone with any information whatsoever to come forward and speak to the police."
He added: "This man was someone's son, someone's partner, someone's brother, someone's father and we are determined to do all we can to find out who is responsible and bring them to justice.
Police said there would be an increase in officers in the area while their investigation progresses.