Wigan stabbing: Second man charged with stab murder
- Published
A second teenager has been charged with murdering a man who was found with multiple stab wounds in the street.
Thomas Williamson, 30, died in Charles Street in Tyldesley, Wigan early on 25 September. His "devastated" family say they "feel robbed" following their "loving and kind" relative's death.
A 19-year-old from Leigh has been remanded in custody and is due at Wigan Magistrates' Court later.
An 18-year-old man has already been charged with murder.
