Greater Manchester Police special constable charged with rape
- Published
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with rape.
The force said Special Constable Daniel Carson had been charged "in connection with an incident that occurred in December 2019".
It said the 25-year-old had been suspended from duty and misconduct proceedings would "recommence upon conclusion of criminal proceedings".
The officer, who was based in the Rochdale division, is due before Manchester magistrates on 1 August.
