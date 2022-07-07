Manchester Metrolink: Stuck-in-doors tram user dragged down platform
- Published
A tram passenger was dragged along the platform after their bag became trapped in the doors, an investigation found.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the driver was unaware of the trapped passenger after departing Shudehill Metrolink stop in Manchester.
The passenger was dragged 13m (42ft) and suffered facial and hand injuries in the incident at 11:15 BST on 27 May.
The RAIB said it would publish a more detailed safety report within the next few weeks.
Transport for Greater Manchester, which owns Metrolink, has been approached for a comment by the BBC.
An RAIB spokesman said: "We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident.
"Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest."