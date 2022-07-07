Pennington Flash: Nature reserve music plans approved
- Published
Scaled-back plans for music events and alcohol sales at a country park in Greater Manchester have been approved.
Leigh Sports Village originally applied for a licence to hold music events and sell alcohol at a new visitor centre at Pennington Flash until 01:00 BST.
But the timings were revised to 22:30 following a public backlash linked to wildlife concerns.
The amended proposal was given the green light by Wigan Council's Licensing Committee.
The lake and surrounding marshland is home to a diverse group of animals, birds and insects including five RSPB red-listed birds and the protected water vole.
This led to concerns over large events disturbing wildlife and bringing anti-social behaviour to the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Andrew Hogg told the Licensing Committee meeting at Wigan Town Hall that the application had been submitted "without assessing the ecological and environmental impact on the nature reserve".
He described this as "extremely disappointing", adding it had "resulted in a breakdown of trust with stakeholder groups and many local residents in the Leigh area".
But James Winterbottom, the council's director of Digital, Leisure and Wellbeing Services, said: "Nature has always been and will always remain our key priority at Pennington Flash.
"There is an opportunity, however, to enhance the current offer for residents and visitors with the staging of limited, well-managed events at which alcohol is served."