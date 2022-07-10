Mossley murder probe: Two men arrested

Greater Manchester PolicemanPA Media
Police described the attack on Thomas Campbell as "horrific"

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead in his home.

The body of Thomas Campbell, 38, was discovered by officers on 3 July at his home in Riverside, Mossley, Greater Manchester.

A 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old man have been held over his death, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Det Insp Mark Davis said the arrests were "huge steps" in the murder inquiry following the "horrific attack".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics