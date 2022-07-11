Manchester bus crash: Woman dies after being hit near shelter
- Published
A woman has died and two people have been injured after being hit by a double decker bus.
The vehicle crashed into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in the Piccadilly area of Manchester city centre shortly before 21:30 BST on Sunday.
A woman in her 50s has died and another woman, also in her 50s, is in hospital with serious injuries, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A man in his 60s has received treatment for minor injuries.
The bus driver remained at the scene to assist officers with their inquiries, a force spokesman said.
Officers are appealing for anyone with dash or helmet camera footage of the crash, or film in the area in the minutes before, to get in touch.
