Oldham fire: More than 50 firefighters tackle woodland blaze
- Published
More than 50 firefighters have tackled a woodland blaze near a reservoir in Oldham.
The fire broke out just after 23:00 BST on Monday in Bank Lane, Greenfield, near Dovestone Reservoir.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said there were "four large seats of fire" but they have now been brought under control.
Fire crews are now dampening down the fire, GMFRS said. An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.