Range Rover passenger dies in Gorton telephone mast crash
- Published
A man has died after the car he was in hit a telephone mast, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said a blue Range Rover crashed into a pillar on Hyde Road, Gorton, just before 03:00 BST.
A force spokesman said the 23-year-old man, who was in the front passenger seat, died at the scene.
He said a second man, believed to be the driver, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of a grey Audi A3 has been arrested.
He said the Audi "may have been involved" in the crash and the 23-year-old woman is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He added that a second passenger in the Range Rover suffered minor injuries.
Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Andrew Page said the force was "working to piece together the circumstances behind this incident and will be conducting a full and thorough investigation".
