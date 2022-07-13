Manchester City title win pitch invasion probe ongoing, police say
- Published
The investigation into a pitch invasion that followed Manchester City's Premier League-winning match is "very much ongoing", police have said.
City fans poured on to the pitch at the Etihad stadium after the club beat Aston Villa 3-2 on 22 May.
Greater Manchester Police said it was investigating a number of offences, including criminal damage.
Releasing images of 23 suspects, the force said a number of fans had "put spectators' safety at risk".
Det Sgt Nicholas Fernandes said the disorder seen after the game "will not be tolerated and we are proactively working with Manchester City to identify the relevant individuals".
"The offences committed by certain individuals during this fixture put spectators' safety at risk," he said.
In May, two people were charged in connection with the pitch invasion, which is also being investigated by the Football Association and the Manchester club.
However, Mr Fernandes said the police investigation was "very much ongoing" and asked anyone who had information about what happened to get in touch.
Thousands of fans took to the pitch at the end of the match, which City came from behind to win, clinching their fourth league title in five seasons.