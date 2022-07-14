Leigh death: Man jailed for one-punch killing outside bar
A man has been jailed for the manslaughter of a 57-year-old man who was killed by a single punch to the head at a social club.
Paul Brierley, 44, hit Paul Ologbose in an "unprovoked attack" outside the Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on 23 January, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
He died from a head injury in hospital.
Brierly, of Leigh, was sentenced to six years and eight months at Manchester Crown Court.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Mr Ologbose's family said: "Although no length of time served will ever be enough to replace what we've lost, we just wanted justice for our dad, who was taken far too soon.
"This tragedy has broken us as a family, and we will always have a huge piece of us missing."
Phil Reade, senior investigating officer at GMP, said: "This incident should serve as a stark reminder at how these mindless, unnecessary acts of violence can have utterly tragic consequences."